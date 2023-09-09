Noem endorses Donald Trump at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City

He was introduced by Governor Kristi Noem who officially endorsed him for President.
He was introduced by Governor Kristi Noem who officially endorsed him for President.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Donald Trump spoke at the Monumental Leaders Rally in Rapid City on Friday evening.

He was introduced by Governor Kristi Noem who officially endorsed him for President.

Watch Trump’s speech below.

Governor Noem’s endorsement speech transcript can be read below.

