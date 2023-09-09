Hot Air Balloon Rally takes place in Medora

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - It was a colorful sight in Medora Friday morning as hot air balloons floated over the badlands.

The annual hot air balloon rally started today and also takes place Saturday morning.

Balloons are launched from the Medora campground and balloon pilots from around the country come to take part. One participant says the experience was on her bucket list.

“Got up in the air and just a surreal feeling really to be overlooking the badlands and watching the balloons alongside you it was spectacular,” said Becca Vogel, Dickinson.

Vogel says it was also neat to see the site where the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is being built.

