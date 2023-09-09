Hot Air Balloon Rally takes place in Medora

hot air balloon rally
hot air balloon rally(KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - It was a colorful sight in Medora Friday morning as hot air balloons floated over the badlands.

The annual hot air balloon rally started today and also takes place Saturday morning.

Balloons are launched from the Medora campground and balloon pilots from around the country come to take part. One participant says the experience was on her bucket list.

“Got up in the air and just a surreal feeling really to be overlooking the badlands and watching the balloons alongside you it was spectacular,” said Becca Vogel, Dickinson.

Vogel says it was also neat to see the site where the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is being built.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi driver dies in crash near Ray
9th Annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival
9th annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival
Brittney Mueller of Club Pilates
Club Pilates coming to Bismarck; owners say they’ll have something for everyone
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
That One Stand business
That One Stand’s frybread: the McDonald’s of the powwow

Latest News

First News at Five
Senator Hoeven meets with North Dakota agriculture leaders to discuss the farm bill
First News at Five
Community chat help parents understand autism
First News at Five
Missouri Ridge school staff enjoying transition to elementary level
First News at Ten
North Dakota National Guard presence returns to Williston