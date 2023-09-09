“Fuel the Fight” attendants dunk the mayor, raise money for cancer patients

Minot Mayor Tom Ross took a splash this year.
Minot Mayor Tom Ross took a splash this year.(KFYR)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - At Trinity Health’s sixth annual “Fuel the Fight” fundraiser, Minot Mayor Tom Ross took a splash this year.

He and other Trinity physicians went down the dunk tank.

This year’s event featured other activities, such as a bouncy house and a helicopter landing.

Guests purchased raffle tickets that’ll go towards gas vouchers for cancer patients who travel long distances for treatment.

Dusty Zimmerman, director of the Trinity Health Foundation, said they sold 80% of the 3,000 tickets they planned to sell.

“Quite a few cancer patients come down and support the cause. Many people indicate that they have family members touched by the disease,” said Zimmerman.

Their raffle drawing ended at 5 p.m., and they picked the winners Saturday.

This was the sixth year of the event.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi driver dies in crash near Ray
9th Annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival
9th annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival
Brittney Mueller of Club Pilates
Club Pilates coming to Bismarck; owners say they’ll have something for everyone
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
That One Stand business
That One Stand’s frybread: the McDonald’s of the powwow

Latest News

Friday Football Fever and Under the Lights
Friday Football Fever and Under the Lights weekly highlights
dancers participating in the Powwow
Powwow dancing isn’t just a hobby for some, it’s a way of life
garage sale signs in a Mandan neighborhood
Rummage sale weekend; the time to sell and the time to buy
People walking to end Alzheimer’s
Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place Saturday in Bismarck