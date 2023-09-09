“Fuel the Fight” attendants dunk the mayor, raise money for cancer patients

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - At Trinity Health’s sixth annual “Fuel the Fight” fundraiser, Minot Mayor Tom Ross took a splash this year.

He and other Trinity physicians went down the dunk tank.

This year’s event featured other activities, such as a bouncy house and a helicopter landing.

Guests purchased raffle tickets that’ll go towards gas vouchers for cancer patients who travel long distances for treatment.

Dusty Zimmerman, director of the Trinity Health Foundation, said they sold 80% of the 3,000 tickets they planned to sell.

“Quite a few cancer patients come down and support the cause. Many people indicate that they have family members touched by the disease,” said Zimmerman.

Their raffle drawing ended at 5 p.m., and they picked the winners Saturday.

This was the sixth year of the event.

