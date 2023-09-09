Changing leaves doesn’t always mean the changing of seasons

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fall is right around the corner and leaves in town are already changing. However, some trees are dropping theirs faster than others.

Many cottonwood trees are already almost barren, but it’s not because of the change of seasons. If you look closely at the leaves, it’s from cottonwood rust. This is caused by hot and humid summers when leaves don’t get as much sunlight and airflow as normal. Leaves will have a rust-brown-like color and will drop from trees soon after.

“We are in September, but people are like hey that fall color seems to be here a little bit closer. If you get actually close to a cottonwood tree and look at the leaves, you are actually going to see rust,” said horticulture NDSU extension agent Kelsey Deckert.

Deckert says not to worry as the trees are working to prepare for the colder months ahead. She says if you have an infected tree, rake up the leaves and do some pruning to open up the airflow in the trees for next summer.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.