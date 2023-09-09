5 injured, including 4 children, in crash south of Mandan where alcohol was a suspected factor

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) – A 33-year-old woman and four children from Fort Yates were injured in a rollover crash 15 miles south of Mandan Thursday afternoon.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Nicole Grady lost control of her minivan around 1:25 p.m. and drove off Highway 1806 where the minivan overturned. Nobody was wearing seatbelts and all were ejected from the vehicle, the Highway Patrol said.

They were transported to a hospital in Bismarck for a wide range of injuries. Grady was listed on the crash report as sustaining serious injuries, while the 3-month-old, 1-year-old, 2-year-old and 4-year-old passengers were listed with minor injuries.

Officers say alcohol was a factor in the crash and charges are pending against Grady.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.