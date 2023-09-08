Williston Water World breaks ground

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Water World project has officially broke ground.

The Williston Community Builders’ Pool Action Committee held a ceremony Friday, celebrating the event.

Members of the committee said construction will start next week, focusing on the structure of the pool with a shelter to protect it.

The project was originally going to be split into two phases to include a zero-depth pool, a lazy river and two water slides, with a lap pool and ninja crossing to be completed later, but the builders were presented with a $3 million check during the event to ensure the entire project would be completed in one phase by May 2025.

Last week, the Pool Action Committee said they privately raised more than $9.6 million.

Williston Water World will be located by Cutting Field on 18th Street West.

