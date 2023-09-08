Western Plains Opera Company brings ‘Carmen’ to the stage in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Western Plains Opera Company is bringing one of the most iconic stories to the stage on the Minot State campus this weekend.

The company is teaming up with local talent and nationally-renowned artists to put on Carmen.

Mezzo-soprano Sarah Heltzel plays the title role.

They are partnering with the Western Plains Children’s Choir, the Minot Chamber Chorale and opera performers from across the country to tell the timeless love story. Nathan Bowles, who studied music at MSU, returned home to play the role of Don Jose.

“I have said many times and I will continue to say that this hall is just the best place to sing. You know, I’ve been lucky enough I’ve been able to sing in a couple of halls now kind of all over the place and nothing beats Ann Nicole Nelson,” said Bowles. The performance features three generations of the Bowles family, either on stage or behind the scenes.

The first performance is Friday and the second is Saturday, both at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be found on the Western Plains Opera Company website.

