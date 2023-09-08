Western Plains Opera Company brings ‘Carmen’ to the stage in Minot

Western Plains Opera Company brings 'Carmen' to the stage in Minot
Western Plains Opera Company brings 'Carmen' to the stage in Minot(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Western Plains Opera Company is bringing one of the most iconic stories to the stage on the Minot State campus this weekend.

The company is teaming up with local talent and nationally-renowned artists to put on Carmen.

Mezzo-soprano Sarah Heltzel plays the title role.

They are partnering with the Western Plains Children’s Choir, the Minot Chamber Chorale and opera performers from across the country to tell the timeless love story. Nathan Bowles, who studied music at MSU, returned home to play the role of Don Jose.

“I have said many times and I will continue to say that this hall is just the best place to sing. You know, I’ve been lucky enough I’ve been able to sing in a couple of halls now kind of all over the place and nothing beats Ann Nicole Nelson,” said Bowles. The performance features three generations of the Bowles family, either on stage or behind the scenes.

The first performance is Friday and the second is Saturday, both at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be found on the Western Plains Opera Company website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Man arrested in connection to 2019 Mexico killings
Man arrested in connection to 2019 Mexico killings involving some with North Dakota ties
Corbin Lampert
Bismarck teen pleaded not guilty to murder
Semi driver dies in crash near Ray
Body of missing Wolf Point boy found
Body of missing Wolf Point boy found

Latest News

That One Stand business
That One Stand: frybread the McDonald’s of the powwow
Attorney Kyle Craig testifies in murder trial in Minot
Attorney testifies as witness over child custody dispute in Minot murder trial
"Fuel the Fight" 6th annual fundraiser happening Saturday
“Fuel the Fight” 6th annual fundraiser happening Saturday
DAPL
Leaders react to draft environmental review for DAPL