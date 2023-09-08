West Fargo Fire Department’s K9 receives body armor

K9 body armor
K9 body armor(West Fargo Fire Department)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Department’s K9, Mika, has received a bullet and stab protective vest courtesy of donations from a non-profit organization, Vested in K9s, Inc.

The Vested in K9s, Inc. organization has provided protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies in the United States since 2009. They accept contributions of any amount, but a single donation of $985 sponsors one vest.

The program says they have provided just over 5,000 vests to actively employed and certified K9s.

These potentially lifesaving vests have a value of $1,800 and weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds.

K9 Mika, of the West Fargo Fire Department, flaunts the impressive vest embroidered with the sentiment, “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

More information about donating or volunteer opportunities can be found here: www.vik9s.org

