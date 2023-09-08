Waterspout spotted off coast of South Carolina

As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the ocean.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - People in the Myrtle Beach area got a glimpse of a waterspout that formed off the coast on Friday.

As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the Atlantic Ocean.

A waterspout is described as “a whirling column of air and water mist” by the National Ocean Service. They can form in fair weather or stormy weather.

When a waterspout reaches land, the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning.

Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach
Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach(Michael Garrod, Sr.)

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Man arrested in connection to 2019 Mexico killings
Man arrested in connection to 2019 Mexico killings involving some with North Dakota ties
Corbin Lampert
Bismarck teen pleaded not guilty to murder
Body of missing Wolf Point boy found
Body of missing Wolf Point boy found
Former Bismarck Mayor and current Burleigh County Commissioner Steve Bakken
Former Bismarck mayor appointed to Burleigh County Commission

Latest News

FILE - Sleep apnea machine defects led to a 2021 recall.
CPAP machine maker agrees to $479 million settlement related to recall
Source: Laura M.
WATCH: Waterspout forms off Myrtle Beach coast
FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her...
Pelosi says she’ll run for reelection in 2024 as Democrats try to win back House majority
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) plays in an NFL preseason football game against...
Damar Hamlin is ready to complete his comeback as he prepares for Bills opener on Monday night