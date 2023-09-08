That One Stand’s frybread: the McDonald’s of the powwow

That One Stand business
That One Stand business(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Culture and food are intertwined just like the water and flour used to make a traditional Native American cuisine.

That One Stand is essential at many powwows across the state and some even say it’s the McDonalds of the powwow at United Tribes Technical College this weekend.

Sharon Grey is whisking up a family tradition. She says her family has given her a special name, the frybread diva, for her signature treat. Her kids and ancestors inspired her to make it a business.

“I don’t know how to make frybread, but you make frybread for us, you know, why can’t we make frybread for people to sell? Okay, yeah from my mother and my grandmother,” said Sharon Grey, Frybread maker.

Sharon is from the MHA nation and while frybread didn’t originate in her tribe, it’s what ingredients Native Americans had to make something delicious and has stuck around through generations.

Sharon Grey of That One Stand
Sharon Grey of That One Stand(KFYR-TV)

“It’s grown to be a big part of the culture, even though it’s not originally our food. I don’t know where it came from the south I think,” said Grey.

She’s been kneading the dough recipe for 35 years. Along the way, she says she’s built a name for herself at powwows.

“Then we picked up different workers and you know, I’m kind of particular on my workers too, you know, because I want them to be serious about what they’re doing. Because I got a reputation,” said Grey.

There is no plain bread in that one stand, it’s all frybread. It’s as hot of a commodity as it is fried.

“I can make like 60 pieces and this is probably gone in 10 to 15 minutes,” said Grey.

Sharon Grey That One Stand
Sharon Grey That One Stand(KFYR-TV)

Shannon has thought about tossing her apron to the side and closing up the shop, but she’s drawn back to the kitchen each year.

“This is my last year but then again When summer comes around, and I hear I see you know, posters, powwows,” said Grey.

She will for sure be at the International Powwow through Sunday.

The International Powwow will have its grand march tonight at 7.

