Senator Hoeven meets with North Dakota agriculture leaders to discuss the farm bill

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Leaders in the agriculture industry discussed what they need in the farm bill with Senator John Hoeven on Sept. 8 in Mandan.

Hoeven says strengthening crop insurance is one of the top priorities for farmers across the state. He also stressed the importance of keeping the bill farmer-friendly.

“So, we’re not tying them up in red tape. And they can do what they do best, which is of course, raise crops and livestock and feed the world,” said Sen. Hoeven.

Hoeven says he thinks Congress needs more time so they can pass a strong farm bill. He says he is hoping for an extension.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.