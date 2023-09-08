Semi driver dies in crash near Ray

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A semi driver appeared to suffer a medical emergency and died after the semi crashed just north of Ray Thursday night, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the driver, a 53-year-old Williston man, was towing a grain trailer northbound on 115th Avenue NW around 6:30 p.m. when the semi went off the road and entered the ditch, went through a fence, and struck a tree row.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

