Semi driver dies in crash near Ray

(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A semi driver appeared to suffer a medical emergency and died after the semi crashed just north of Ray Thursday night, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the driver, a 53-year-old Williston man, was towing a grain trailer northbound on 115th Avenue NW around 6:30 p.m. when the semi went off the road and entered the ditch, went through a fence, and struck a tree row.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Jesse Taylor's Jr. and courtroom react to guilty verdict in the Motel 6 murder trial.
Jury finds Taylor guilty in Motel 6 murder trial
Fatal crash generic
UPDATE: Two Oklahoma men dead in rollover near Williston
Devlin and Ybarra Mulder officially took over the Roosevelt Inn and Suites from their parents.
Watford City Hotel remains a family business as parents sell to daughters
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public

Latest News

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library plans
Construction underway at Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
The Heaven's Helpers RePurpose Store
Heaven’s Helpers expands to include RePurpose Store
Courtroom during the Hoffman trial
Emotional testimony marks day one of murder trial in Minot
Jean Schafer and her two sisters standing behind Donovan Walton's memorial gravestone.
An overdue ceremony for a North Dakotan veteran