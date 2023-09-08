Pelosi says she’ll run for reelection in 2024 as Democrats try to win back House majority

FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her...
FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her visit to Ukraine a year ago and her time as the Democratic leader in the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2023.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press and LISA MASCARO
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she will run for reelection to another term in Congress as Democrats work to win back the majority in 2024.

First elected to Congress in 1987, the Democratic leader made history becoming the first female speaker in 2007, and in 2019 she regained the speaker’s gavel.

Pelosi led the party through substantial legislative achievements, including passage of the Affordable Care Act, as well as turbulent times with two impeachments of former President Donald Trump.

The announcement came during an event in the San Francisco area she has represented for more than 35 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Man arrested in connection to 2019 Mexico killings
Man arrested in connection to 2019 Mexico killings involving some with North Dakota ties
Corbin Lampert
Bismarck teen pleaded not guilty to murder
Body of missing Wolf Point boy found
Body of missing Wolf Point boy found
Former Bismarck Mayor and current Burleigh County Commissioner Steve Bakken
Former Bismarck mayor appointed to Burleigh County Commission

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One for a trip to attend the G20 summit in New...
Biden, Modi look to continue tightening US-India relations amid shared concerns about China
The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute supported by the Band of the...
Queen Elizabeth II remembered a year after her death as gun salutes ring out for King Charles III
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
A package of Paqui OneChipChallenge spicy tortilla chips is seen on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in...
Vigil planned for teen who died after taking part in One Chip Challenge