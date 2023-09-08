Our Redeemer’s volleyball undefeated since losing first match of season

Maya Vibeto-Our Redeemer's volleyball
Maya Vibeto-Our Redeemer's volleyball(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Sep. 8, 2023
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Since losing the team’s first match of the season against Dickinson Trinity, Our Redeemer’s volleyball has yet to lose again.

The Knights have outscored opponents nine sets to two in that time, including a victory against Velva Thursday night.

“It feels great, but we can’t take any teams for granted. As proven in the third set, we were kind of letting them get in there, but we closed out and made it a good game,” said Maya Vibeto, a senior at ORCS.

The Aggies came within one point of the Knights in the third set.

“We regathered in a circle and (said), okay, that’s enough. We need to get going now,” said Maya.

The Knights step out of the region and host North Star on Tuesday.

Velva plays MLS on the same day, in Velva.

