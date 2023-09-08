North Prairie takes over #1 ranking, hosts New Rockford-Sheyenne Friday night

North Prairie Cougars
North Prairie Cougars(KMOT-TV)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLETTE, N.D. (KMOT) - There’s a new team on top of the 9-Man Poll.

The North Prairie Cougars overtook reigning state champs New Salem-Almont in this week’s poll.

North Dakota State commit Nate Tastad, a senior, alongside his younger brother Brett, anchors one of the strongest offensive lines in the division, but the rankings couldn’t mean any less to these guys from Rolla and Rolette.

“Staying focused at practice and focused on where we’re going to play the next week is the most important thing, really. We can’t look into the rankings. The guys that do the rankings aren’t from here. Shoot, we could be the fifth-best team, it doesn’t really matter,” said Nate.

The Cougars lost to the eventual champion Holsteins in the state semifinal last year.

Despite their starting quarterback and a handful of other key players graduating, this team believes they could eclipse the expectations from last year.

“It was looked at as the ‘22 year, last year. Everyone in the area looked at it as last year, but I thought that this year we were going to be good, too,” said Cole Henderson, a junior.

“You have to have a lot of confidence in yourself. It’s not arrogance, but you got to know that you can punch them in the mouth and give them heck every play,” said Nate.

The Cougars host New Rockford-Sheyenne Friday night in Rolette.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Man arrested in connection to 2019 Mexico killings
Man arrested in connection to 2019 Mexico killings involving some with North Dakota ties
Corbin Lampert
Bismarck teen pleaded not guilty to murder
Semi driver dies in crash near Ray
Body of missing Wolf Point boy found
Body of missing Wolf Point boy found

Latest News

Man accused of firing gun outside bar
Man accused of firing gun outside bar
Child playing with a pop-it fidget
Community chat help parents understand autism
A showroom dorm used as an example to show prospective students and their families.
How parents cope with the college experience
Entitlement Funds
Minot to start brainstorming for entitlement funds in October