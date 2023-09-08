North Dakota National Guard presence returns to Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - National Guard soldiers are being stationed in Williston for the first time in more than seven years.

In 2016, the 818th Engineer Company was moved to Minot as part of the military’s reorganization. Now Williston will house the Alpha Battery of the First Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery.

The more than 30 members of the company will be working from the old public works building, which was renovated for them.

“We’re very excited. We have this new facility that we have plenty of training room. We have a big environment and a nice outdoor training facility not too far out of town, so it’s a great opportunity for us to expand,” said 1st Sgt. Eric Bender

Williston guard regiments have been around since 1907 when the Echo Company of the First North Dakota Infantry Regiment moved in from Langdon. They were later renamed the 164th Infantry Regiment and deployed in both World Wars. The regiment had another redesignation as the 818th Engineer Company in 2008.

The National Guard will be holding an open house to meet with the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the old public works building on 809 5th Street East.

