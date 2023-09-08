North Dakota National Guard presence returns to Williston

National Guard member
National Guard member(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - National Guard soldiers are being stationed in Williston for the first time in more than seven years.

In 2016, the 818th Engineer Company was moved to Minot as part of the military’s reorganization. Now Williston will house the Alpha Battery of the First Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery.

The more than 30 members of the company will be working from the old public works building, which was renovated for them.

“We’re very excited. We have this new facility that we have plenty of training room. We have a big environment and a nice outdoor training facility not too far out of town, so it’s a great opportunity for us to expand,” said 1st Sgt. Eric Bender

Williston guard regiments have been around since 1907 when the Echo Company of the First North Dakota Infantry Regiment moved in from Langdon. They were later renamed the 164th Infantry Regiment and deployed in both World Wars. The regiment had another redesignation as the 818th Engineer Company in 2008.

The National Guard will be holding an open house to meet with the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the old public works building on 809 5th Street East.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Man arrested in connection to 2019 Mexico killings
Man arrested in connection to 2019 Mexico killings involving some with North Dakota ties
Corbin Lampert
Bismarck teen pleaded not guilty to murder
Semi driver dies in crash near Ray
Body of missing Wolf Point boy found
Body of missing Wolf Point boy found

Latest News

DAPL
Leaders react to draft environmental review for DAPL
9th Annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival
9th Annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival
Man accused of firing gun outside bar
Man accused of firing gun outside bar
Child playing with a pop-it fidget
Community chat help parents understand autism