Missouri Ridge school staff enjoying transition to elementary level

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Elementary schools in the Williston Basin School District moved from a K-5 to a K-4 setting this year due to growing class sizes. Missouri Ridge, a rural school north of Williston, is the exception, making a different transition this year.

Previously, the building housed students in grades 3-8 as an elementary and middle-school hybrid. Now, the school is a full-fledged elementary for K-5 students.

More than 60 percent of teachers and staff at Missouri Ridge this year came from a different building due to the new configuration, including principal Dina Norby, a long-time teacher at Rickard Elementary and assistant principal at Bakken Elementary.

“It was pretty exciting. There was a lot of people coming together for a new opportunity here, jumping on board for something new and fresh,” said Norby.

Norby said they have nearly 350 students at Missouri Ridge with class sizes in the low twenties. The school is also fully staffed with two full-time subs available.

“They have been in the district for over a year, so they already know Williston, the school district, and have known some of the kids and staff as well,” said Norby.

Norby said the transition has been going well with some minor hiccups, but is excited to create a new culture for Missouri Ridge.

“I was very lucky to have a staff that wants the same things for their kids. This year, we are going to look forward to educating the kids the best we can, having fun, learning and growing together,” said Norby.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.