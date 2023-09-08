Miss Norsk Høstfest competition rescheduled to September 23

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Organizers with the annual Miss Norsk Høstfest competition have made the decision to reschedule the event from this coming Saturday, Sept. 8, to Saturday, Sept. 23 in Minot.

Organizers cited a number of conflicts with judges and competitors in their reasoning, as well as giving more candidates the opportunity to sign up.

The winner receives a $1,000 scholarship and takes part in the annual Norsk Høstfest later in the month. She will also qualify for the Miss North Dakota competition in June 2024, with the chance of representing the state in the national Miss America competition.

Candidates will be interviewed on her passion for the Høstfest and Scandinavian heritage as well as her involvement and willingness to connect with her community.

The competition is not open to the public, and those who apply to compete will be provided with the location and times of the event.

Neveah Christianson, of Bottineau, is the current Miss Norsk Høstfest titleholder.

Those interested in applying to compete can do so on the Miss Norsk Høstfest application site.

For details on qualifications for the competition, contact the Norsk Høstfest office and ask for Miss Norsk Høstfest competition organizers.

The 2023 Norsk Høstfest runs Sept. 27-30, 2023, at the North Dakota State Fair Center in Minot.

