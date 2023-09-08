Minot to start brainstorming for entitlement funds in October

Entitlement Funds(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The City of Minot is one of many that will be getting funds from the community block grant starting next year.

It’s known as the entitlement funds, and Minot residents decide how it’s spent.

Chris Plank, national disaster relief grant manager for Minot, said it’s unknown how much will be allocated until Congress determines those funds.

He said the amount is also determined by population, poverty and low-income housing.

It can be used for the youth, green spaces or other ideas.

“The important thing to remember here is that we need to be strategic, and we need to be creative,” said Plank.

He said to be on the lookout for the first public forum in mid-October, and it will be posted on the city website.

If Minot received entitlement funds last year, he said, it would’ve been around $314,000.

