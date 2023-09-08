Man who ran over teen gets five years

Man who ran over teen gets five years
Man who ran over teen gets five years(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSTER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Glenfield man will serve five years in jail for running over a teen after a street dance in McHenry last fall.

42-year-old Shannon Brandt pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge for the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson in May.

Brandt’s driver’s license will be suspended for one year upon release.

The case gained national attention after Brandt claimed Ellingson was part of a “Republican extremist group” in the 9-1-1 call he made after the incident.

Highway Patrol stated there is little indication that Ellingson was part of an extremist group and that the incident was not political in nature.

A vehicular homicide charge against Brandt was dropped last year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Man arrested in connection to 2019 Mexico killings
Man arrested in connection to 2019 Mexico killings involving some with North Dakota ties
Corbin Lampert
Bismarck teen pleaded not guilty to murder
Semi driver dies in crash near Ray
Body of missing Wolf Point boy found
Body of missing Wolf Point boy found

Latest News

Elementary classroom at Missouri Ridge
Missouri Ridge school staff enjoying transition to elementary level
Norsk Høstfest logo
Miss Norsk Høstfest competition rescheduled to September 23
Williston Water World groundbreaking
Williston Water World breaks ground
Senator John Hoeven meets with state agriculture leaders
Senator Hoeven meets with North Dakota agriculture leaders to discuss the farm bill