Man who ran over teen gets five years

FOSTER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Glenfield man will serve five years in jail for running over a teen after a street dance in McHenry last fall.

42-year-old Shannon Brandt pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge for the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson in May.

Brandt’s driver’s license will be suspended for one year upon release.

The case gained national attention after Brandt claimed Ellingson was part of a “Republican extremist group” in the 9-1-1 call he made after the incident.

Highway Patrol stated there is little indication that Ellingson was part of an extremist group and that the incident was not political in nature.

A vehicular homicide charge against Brandt was dropped last year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.