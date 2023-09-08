Man accused of firing gun outside bar

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police have a man in custody they say fired a gun outside the Stage Stop Saloon & Grill.

Police say video surveillance showed 39-year-old Kenneth Chapman firing the gun in the air.

A highway patrol trooper pulled Chapman over and found the firearm, bullets and bottles of alcohol in the vehicle.

They say four shell casings were found in the parking lot that matched bullets in Chapman’s car.

Chapman is charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, discharge of a firearm in the city and DUI.

