Leaders react to draft environmental review for DAPL

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KQCD) - State leaders and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe are reacting to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ draft environmental impact statement on the easement for the existing Dakota Access Pipeline Crossing.

Governor Doug Burgum said the impact statements’ three of five alternatives would force DAPL to shut down and force oil onto other modes of transportation.

Senator John Hoeven referred to the pipeline as vital energy infrastructure and said he will continue to work with the Army Corps to keep the pipeline operating.

Senator Kevin Cramer said he disagreed with the need for the environmental statement since the pipeline has been safely operational for several years.

However, in a statement released Friday, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe said the pipeline should be shut down while the Army Corps does a new environmental review.

Standing Rock Sioux chairwoman Janet Alkire says the latest review addresses none of their major concerns with the river and habitat, and they encourage the public to submit feedback online.

A link to the review can be found here.

