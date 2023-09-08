How parents cope with the college experience

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The beginning of a college career can be overwhelming for any graduating high school senior.

It’s a major life change for parents, too.

The mental health journey for parents sending a child to college can take unexpected turns.

For Chelsie Hultz, being the stepmom of an out-of-state sophomore is challenging.

She said knowing when they will see each other again helps.

“Having them to look forward to, knowing when the visit is going to happen, I think helps a lot instead of thinking, man, we probably won’t see each other until Christmas, that feels hard. So if you can plan at least one other trip to look forward to, it’s kind of a breaking point for everybody to like hey, there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” said Hultz.

Linda Conn said trying to be away from her child for the first time has been difficult.

She said she experienced extreme emotions while moving her son into his new dorm at UND.

“You know what? I was fine with it and then when, when it comes to, it’s hard to lose your baby, but I’m so proud of him and I’m so excited for him because I think this is going to be a new experience where he gets to surround himself with people that are new,” said Conn.

Kevin Harmon, vice president of Student Affairs at Minot State, offered some insight on how parents adjust.

“They don’t know what they don’t know. So, they also need to spend some time on the campus, getting to know the people and also understanding what resources are available to help their student,” said Harmon.

Understanding those resources provides a soft place to land for those helping their kids spread their wings.

