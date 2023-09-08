Heaven’s Helpers expands to include RePurpose Store

The Heaven's Helpers RePurpose Store
The Heaven's Helpers RePurpose Store
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heaven’s Helpers recently expanded to include the RePurpose Store, a non-profit dedicated to helping those who’ve just gotten out of prison or are recovering from addictions get back on their feet.

The store accepts furniture donations, but it’s a little different from your typical second-hand shop.

People looking to get rid of household furnishings they don’t need anymore can call the RePurpose Store, and volunteers will come pick up the furniture, saving you a trip.

All proceeds from furniture sales are used to hire and mentor people re-entering the workforce who might have trouble finding a job otherwise.

“Our philosophy is repurposing lives by repurposing good, usable items back into the community,” said Matt Meier, the RePurpose Store’s general manager.

Meier said anyone is welcome to come shop in the store, and they can help people furnish homes if they can’t afford to do so without help.

