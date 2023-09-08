“Fuel the Fight” 6th annual fundraiser happening Saturday

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Trinity is holding their annual “Fuel the Fight” fundraiser to raise money for gas vouchers for cancer patients who drive long distances.

Lori Zavaleny, owner of ARCO, said driving expenses for patients aren’t covered by insurance, so with gas vouchers, that’s one less thing to worry about.

The event will have food trucks and Mayor Tom Ross will be part of the dunk tank at 2:30 p.m.

She said they have $15,000 worth of raffle prizes.

“It’s just kind of taken on a life of its own. It really has, and now people call me and want to be a sponsor. It’s great, " said Zavaleny.

Raffle tickets will stop selling at 5 p.m. Saturday during the event.

