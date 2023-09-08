Fargo PD shares update on Officer Andrew Dotas after being injured in shooting

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 8, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fargo Police say the officer injured in the July shooting incident that killed officer Jake Wallin is recovering at home.

They say Andrew Dotas was critically injured and spent more than three weeks in the hospital. In a video update posted to the Fargo PD Facebook page, Dotas says he was released a month ago and plans to return to the force when he can.

He and his wife thanked those who helped in his recovery and other first responders.

FPD says in the post it plans to post updates on social media on Tyler Hawes, the other officer injured, as well.

