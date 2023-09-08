Construction underway at Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library plans
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library plans(Courtesy of Renderings by Snohetta)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDORA, N.D. (KQCD) - Construction of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is underway in Medora.

Robbie Lauf is the Director of Programming and Partnerships for the library and says they started moving dirt in early June.

Lauf says they poured concrete last month and construction is moving along ahead of winter.

He says the library’s design is special and their goal is to make it one of the most energy-efficient buildings in the world.

Its roof is designed for guests to walk over the top of the museum and have their own special moment with the badlands.

“50,000 yards of dirt that’s been moved so far. 45,000 more to go. 15 semi-full loads of rebar all with 98 percent of our contractors being from western North Dakota in this first phase of construction. So it’s been a fantastic summer so far at the library site,” said Robbie Lauf, director of programming and partnerships for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

Lauf says July 4, 2026, is the library’s anticipated opening date.

He says private funding and grants have made construction possible.

Visit trlibrary.com for more information.

Related content:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Jesse Taylor's Jr. and courtroom react to guilty verdict in the Motel 6 murder trial.
Jury finds Taylor guilty in Motel 6 murder trial
Fatal crash generic
UPDATE: Two Oklahoma men dead in rollover near Williston
Devlin and Ybarra Mulder officially took over the Roosevelt Inn and Suites from their parents.
Watford City Hotel remains a family business as parents sell to daughters
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public

Latest News

The Heaven's Helpers RePurpose Store
Heaven’s Helpers expands to include RePurpose Store
Courtroom during the Hoffman trial
Emotional testimony marks day one of murder trial in Minot
Jean Schafer and her two sisters standing behind Donovan Walton's memorial gravestone.
An overdue ceremony for a North Dakotan veteran
First News at Five
An overdue ceremony for a North Dakotan veteran