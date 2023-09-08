Construction underway at Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

MEDORA, N.D. (KQCD) - Construction of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is underway in Medora.

Robbie Lauf is the Director of Programming and Partnerships for the library and says they started moving dirt in early June.

Lauf says they poured concrete last month and construction is moving along ahead of winter.

He says the library’s design is special and their goal is to make it one of the most energy-efficient buildings in the world.

Its roof is designed for guests to walk over the top of the museum and have their own special moment with the badlands.

“50,000 yards of dirt that’s been moved so far. 45,000 more to go. 15 semi-full loads of rebar all with 98 percent of our contractors being from western North Dakota in this first phase of construction. So it’s been a fantastic summer so far at the library site,” said Robbie Lauf, director of programming and partnerships for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

Lauf says July 4, 2026, is the library’s anticipated opening date.

He says private funding and grants have made construction possible.

Visit trlibrary.com for more information.

