Community chat help parents understand autism

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new eye-tracking tool is helping doctors diagnose children as young as 16 months with autism. But for most kids, that diagnosis comes years later, which can leave parents with a lot of questions.

Dakota Family Center held a free community chat to help caretakers whose children have autism.

Therapists said autism is easily missed in young girls because they are good at masking and often don’t fit into stereotypes typically associated with autism. They told parents not to compare their kids with those who do not have the disorder, but instead to work on strengthening skills that give them difficulty, such as relationship building.

“It’s not that it isn’t there, because if you have autism you’re born with it. It’s always been there, it’s going to always be there. A lot of times, the symptoms don’t start becoming problematic until they are not developmentally age-appropriate,” said therapist Falan Johnson.

Dakota Family Services is working on developing another community chat about autism in adults.

