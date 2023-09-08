Community chat help parents understand autism

Child playing with a pop-it fidget
Child playing with a pop-it fidget(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new eye-tracking tool is helping doctors diagnose children as young as 16 months with autism. But for most kids, that diagnosis comes years later, which can leave parents with a lot of questions.

Dakota Family Center held a free community chat to help caretakers whose children have autism.

Therapists said autism is easily missed in young girls because they are good at masking and often don’t fit into stereotypes typically associated with autism. They told parents not to compare their kids with those who do not have the disorder, but instead to work on strengthening skills that give them difficulty, such as relationship building.

“It’s not that it isn’t there, because if you have autism you’re born with it. It’s always been there, it’s going to always be there. A lot of times, the symptoms don’t start becoming problematic until they are not developmentally age-appropriate,” said therapist Falan Johnson.

Dakota Family Services is working on developing another community chat about autism in adults.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Man arrested in connection to 2019 Mexico killings
Man arrested in connection to 2019 Mexico killings involving some with North Dakota ties
Corbin Lampert
Bismarck teen pleaded not guilty to murder
Semi driver dies in crash near Ray
Body of missing Wolf Point boy found
Body of missing Wolf Point boy found

Latest News

Man accused of firing gun outside bar
Man accused of firing gun outside bar
North Prairie Cougars
North Prairie takes over #1 ranking, hosts New Rockford-Sheyenne Friday night
A showroom dorm used as an example to show prospective students and their families.
How parents cope with the college experience
Entitlement Funds
Minot to start brainstorming for entitlement funds in October