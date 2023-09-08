Club Pilates coming to Bismarck; owners say they’ll have something for everyone

Brittney Mueller of Club Pilates
(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck residents Brittney Mueller and her husband Joe are opening a new Club Pilates location in the capital city.

They’re transforming this space into a soon-to-be studio.

Brittney says she and her husband both played sports in high school and have kept the motion going ever since.

When they decided to open a business, they landed on Pilates because they felt like it was something Bismarck lacked.

“Fitness is just something that we put into our everyday lives, whether it’s us or with our children. And so, we’re just trying to bring that active lifestyle and raise our children to know that that’s something that they need to do forever and bring that kind of enthusiasm to Bismarck,” said Brittney Mueller.

Brittney says her studio will offer reformer-based classes, or utilize benches rather than mats, with a focus on strength, mobility and stability.

She says the classes emphasize inclusivity and will have something for advanced athletes, beginners and people with physical ailments or injuries.

Plus, her trainers will have gone through a 500-hour course to ensure they can accommodate all body types.

The Muellers are still building out suit 3 at 4228 Boulder Ridge Road but say they plan to open in December.

If you’re interested in becoming a trainer, you can contact them through the “Club Pilates (Bismarck)” Facebook page.

