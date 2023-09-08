BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 9th annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival is being held at Municipal Ball Park.

More than 20 food trucks from around the state and Minnesota drove into the parking lot of Municipal Ball Park to serve patrons for the next few days. There’s the usual fare, like mini doughnuts and corn dogs, but the founder says the variety of trucks keeps growing along with the atmosphere.

“We just keep doing what we’re doing and these folks love what they do and I love supporting them. So we have different fun stuff,” said Food Truck Festival founder Mike Schmitz.

Admission is $3, but for children under 10, it’s free. It goes on all weekend.

