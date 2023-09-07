Rebuilding from the ashes of a burnt home

WHITE SHIELD, N.D. (KMOT) – We usually report house fires when they happen, but we’re going to turn our attention to one fire’s aftermath. KMOT spoke with a former homeowner on their way to rebuild after an unexpected fire.

This morning is Joy Bear’s first time back to where her home burned more than seven weeks ago. The five-bedroom home housed a total of eight people. Bear’s daughter, Taniesha Gonzales, said thankfully no one was harmed.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you,” said Gonzales.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fire departments respond to an average of 67,000 homes annually. Bear’s partner, Cary Roy Whitebear, said on July 18, the fire spread fast and he tried to use a water hose to stop it, but there wasn’t enough pressure.

“I saw that black smoke was coming in the kitchen area, so I turned around and went out,” said Whitebear.

By the time firefighters arrived, the house was charred.

According to FEMA’s 2019 “After the Fire” paper, one of the first steps after a big fire is to ask for help.

Bear said people in the community brought food and clothes and furnished an apartment for her family.

“There were people out here that were there for me. I couldn’t believe that because who am I?” asked Bear.

One of her friends, Pam Nicholson, said Bear herself has helped others get back on their feet.

“Anything you need, she’s there. You call her, she’s there,” said Nicholson.

Nicholson said she and others came by days after the burn and began clearing the way for a new beginning. Bear said she’s still grieving, but she’s moving on.

“This is something that my dad gave me. He didn’t want me to not have a place to go,” said Bear.

Outside of financial assistance after losing a home, the American Psychological Association says social support can help people after a life-changing event.

Joy said the cause of the fire is unknown.

She said she’ll apply for FEMA’s household program and continue fundraising, including on GoFundMe.

