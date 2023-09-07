NDSU Extension Centers helps their communities thrive

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - When we have a question about something, it can be a common habit to look it up on our phone.

But your county’s NDSU Extension Office may have the answer.

NDSU is a research university, and the extension offices in each county provide information to help communities thrive.

The Ward County NDSU Center said if you’re looking for information on anything, you should look to them first.

They can get you information that is based on scientific fact.

Most of the classes provided at the center are free unless a fee is mentioned in the description.

The center has six different areas of focus with agents available to help: Ag and natural resources, Horticulture, Family Community Wellness, Family Nutrition, 4-H and Parent Education.

“So, whether it is on cropping or horses or food preservation, parenting, childcare, making the best use of your dollar, working with children, it’s getting that latest and greatest information and saying here’s what science and research says is best practice, and then doing that,” said Holly Arnold, Parent Educator with the NDSU Extension Center.

Arnold said there are some caregivers who can receive credits toward continued education for attending certain classes.

When it comes to the Parent Education programs, registration is still open for the Nurturing Families Program but only for one more week.

She also said there will be some “Webinar Wednesdays” coming soon as well.

To register for the webinar, visit here.

For more information on the other programs available, visit ndsu.edu and view the Ward County page.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.