Minot woman recounts surviving internment camp during WWII

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - When you hear the story of a survivor of war, it can be inspirational and often hard to comprehend.

Heather Ellis is a World War II Prisoner of War survivor who lived in the Santo Tomas Internment Camp in the Philippines. She shared what life was like in a shanty under Japanese occupation.

In 1934, American missionaries Don and Isabel Holter set sail for the Philippines.

In March of 1942, they gave birth to their daughter, Heather Ellis, in the city of Manila in the Philippines.

By the time Ellis was born, Don had already been an internee at Santo Tomas Internment Camp for three months.

“They called all together and wanted them to sign a pledge basically saying that they believed that the Japanese takeover was in line with the will of God,” said Ellis.

She also said there were seven men refusing to sign, so the pledge was “re-written,” but not officially.

Three of the seven were deceived and signed.

Among the four still refusing was her father, Don.

“He said, I just, as a teacher and minister, how can I expect my students or members of the congregation to stand up for what they think is right if, when I was faced with the same thing, I didn’t stand up and say ‘this is not right, I refuse to sign,’” said Ellis.

Don Holter wrote a chronicle sharing his experience of the days spent before, during and after captivity.

He wrote that on January 3, 1942, the Japanese were inefficient in their effort to house, feed or provide medical treatment for the nearly four thousand people, held there for three years.

“Breakfast was a ladle of watery mush, and depending on how many they had or what they have, mush would get more watery,” said Ellis.

Food rations were changed throughout the years, but in the final months, people were required to live on 500-1000 calories per day.

By the end, Don weighed 105 pounds. Isabel weighed 85 pounds.

“Cause’ at the end, it was very very expensive and very scarce, and they really essentially, we were essentially starving to death,” said Ellis.

Don also said each person had a four-foot by six-foot space, and in one room there was a sign saying, “If you want privacy, close your eyes.”

More than 700 women and children lived on the second floor of the main building, sharing eight toilets and showers.

A sense of humor was a saving grace according to Don.

Thanks to the Filipinos and many committees formed in the camp, music was used to communicate the events of the day.

Often, irony was used to convey truths the Japanese couldn’t translate.

“They would broadcast different things, like when they put in that thing where you had to turn in all your money, they said, I can’t give you anything but love,” said Ellis.

According to Don, nearly 100 United States Navy planes surprised the Japanese as well as everyone in the internment camp on September 21, 1944.

Four and a half months of waiting made the night of February 3, 1945, mean that much more.

The First Cavalry Division drove its way into the northern part of Manila and took the internment camp.

During a Thanksgiving celebration on February 23, a prayer of gratitude for all those involved was said.

“Out of a deep sense of gratitude to Thee and the men of the Armed Forces, may we, who were so miraculously saved, feel a sacred responsibility to repay our great debt by creative and purposeful living in the future,” said Ellis.

We want to thank Ellis for sitting down to share her story with us.

