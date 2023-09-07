Minot residents’ dispute over property tax for 2024′s annual budget

Minot city council meeting on September 5, 2023
Minot city council meeting on September 5, 2023(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Minot residents voiced their disagreement about the city’s proposed annual budget for 2024 at this week’s city council meeting.

Minot City Council president Paul Pitner wrote in his budget proposal letter that local property taxes, which is more than $28 million and 14 percent of the city’s overall budget, funds 80 percent of police and firefighters.

One resident in Minot said those funds should come from the state’s budget.

“I get the appeal. I do. We could have a whole rabbit hole here, but 25 percent of local property taxes are funding schools and are still local controlled,” said Pitner.

The city council meets again on September 18.

