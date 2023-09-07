Man pleaded guilty to luring minors
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to luring minors over the computer.
Bismarck Police say 34-year-old Jesse Kuntz attempted to solicit sexual acts from a person he believed was a 16-year-old girl.
Investigators say Kuntz sent explicit messages and asked the person to meet at a Bismarck mall for sexual acts.
The person was actually an officer.
Officers say they found Kuntz at the mall waiting to meet the 16-year-old and he admitted to messaging and waiting to meet someone he believed to be underage.
