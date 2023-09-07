Man pleaded guilty to luring minors

Man pleaded guilty to luring minors
By Bella Kraft
Sep. 7, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to luring minors over the computer.

Bismarck Police say 34-year-old Jesse Kuntz attempted to solicit sexual acts from a person he believed was a 16-year-old girl.

Investigators say Kuntz sent explicit messages and asked the person to meet at a Bismarck mall for sexual acts.

The person was actually an officer.

Officers say they found Kuntz at the mall waiting to meet the 16-year-old and he admitted to messaging and waiting to meet someone he believed to be underage.

