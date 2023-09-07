Local Brewery Celebrates National Beer Lovers Day

Beer at Laughing Sun Brewery
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the national day to crack open a cold one. September 7 is National Beer Lover Day.

At breweries like Laughing Sun, there’s more science that goes into making beer than some might think.

The grain comes from Two Track Malting in Lincoln from farmers all over the state.

To make the beer, they take hot water and grain and steep it. Then it goes through a boiling cycle, sometimes adding hops, and fermenting it. Then it gets flavor and carbonation and out to the consumer.

“Oh you’re either brewing or your packaging, but there’s a lot of things that go in between those cycles that I had no idea — a lot of the work, and the cleaning, because obviously, we want it fresh we want it to be safe,” said Dalayne Long Feather, brewer.

Right now they have around 20 beers, and they switch them out seasonally. For the national holiday, they did a deal on flights so people could try more options.

