Former Bismarck mayor appointed to Burleigh County Commission
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Commission elected a new commissioner Wednesday evening.
Steve Bakken has been elected as the fifth Burleigh County commissioner, filling the spot of Commissioner Becky Matthews. This comes after the unexpected passing of Matthews Tuesday morning. She stepped down in August due to health concerns.
Bakken was the mayor of Bismarck from 2018 to 2022. He will be the commissioner until the next general election in November of 2024.
