CNN: Gov. Noem to endorse Trump at Friday rally

In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to then-Gov.-elect Kristi Noem,...
According to CNN, two sources have indicated that Governor Kristi Noem is expected to endorse former President Donald Trump at Friday night’s rally in Rapid City.((AP Photo/Evan Vucci File))
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to CNN, two sources have indicated that Governor Kristi Noem is expected to endorse former President Donald Trump at Friday night’s rally in Rapid City.

The article points to recent efforts by Noem to be a part of the 2024 election conversation as well as her support for the former President and connection to former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski.

“When [Noem’s] name comes up in conversation, it’s been positive,” said one source quoted in the CNN article. “She’s been loyal to him. She’s eloquent, she defends him but doesn’t steal the spotlight.”

You can read the full story here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Jesse Taylor's Jr. and courtroom react to guilty verdict in the Motel 6 murder trial.
Jury finds Taylor guilty in Motel 6 murder trial
Fatal crash generic
UPDATE: Two Oklahoma men dead in rollover near Williston
Devlin and Ybarra Mulder officially took over the Roosevelt Inn and Suites from their parents.
Watford City Hotel remains a family business as parents sell to daughters
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public

Latest News

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library plans
Construction underway at Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
The Heaven's Helpers RePurpose Store
Heaven’s Helpers expands to include RePurpose Store
Courtroom during the Hoffman trial
Emotional testimony marks day one of murder trial in Minot
Jean Schafer and her two sisters standing behind Donovan Walton's memorial gravestone.
An overdue ceremony for a North Dakotan veteran
First News at Five
An overdue ceremony for a North Dakotan veteran