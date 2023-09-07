Body of missing Wolf Point boy found

Body of missing Wolf Point boy found
Body of missing Wolf Point boy found(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WOLF POINT, M.T. (KUMV) - Authorities said they have found the body of an 18-year-old who went missing on the Missouri River nearly two weeks ago.

The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office said Stonehail Moccasin was found on Wednesday about 16 river miles east of his last known location south of Wolf Point.

A release by the department said Moccasin and another resident helped people caught by a current on August 26. Moccasin was unable to get back to shore and hadn’t been seen since.

Several searches were conducted through various departments including Badlands Search and Rescue, US Customs and Border Protection and the Fort Peck Tribes.

Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick said the cause of death will be released following the results of the autopsy.

