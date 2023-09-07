Bismarck teen pleaded not guilty to murder

Corbin Lampert
Corbin Lampert(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck teenager has pleaded not guilty to murder Thursday. Bismarck Police say 19-year-old Corbin Lampert is responsible for shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl in June.

Lampert also pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm Thursday.

Authorities say the night of the incident a witness saw Lampert with a gun, heard a gunshot and saw Lampert flee the scene with the gun. Lampert told police he is not the one who shot the victim.

In July Lampert pleaded not guilty to a separate terrorizing charge, where police say he pointed a firearm at an individual and asked if they wanted to die.

Lampert is scheduled to go to trial for all charges next month.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Jesse Taylor's Jr. and courtroom react to guilty verdict in the Motel 6 murder trial.
Jury finds Taylor guilty in Motel 6 murder trial
Fatal crash generic
UPDATE: Two Oklahoma men dead in rollover near Williston
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her

Latest News

Man arrested in connection to 2019 Mexico killings
Man arrested in connection to 2019 Mexico killings involving some with North Dakota ties
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 9/06/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 9/06/2023
First News at Ten
The accuracy of rain gauges and how you can join an observer network