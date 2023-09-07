Bismarck teen pleaded not guilty to murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck teenager has pleaded not guilty to murder Thursday. Bismarck Police say 19-year-old Corbin Lampert is responsible for shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl in June.

Lampert also pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm Thursday.

Authorities say the night of the incident a witness saw Lampert with a gun, heard a gunshot and saw Lampert flee the scene with the gun. Lampert told police he is not the one who shot the victim.

In July Lampert pleaded not guilty to a separate terrorizing charge, where police say he pointed a firearm at an individual and asked if they wanted to die.

Lampert is scheduled to go to trial for all charges next month.

