BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have a Beulah man in custody they say had sex with a minor.

Authorities say 21-year-old Tayven Paola asked a 13-year-old girl for explicit photos.

They say Paola and the girl met up several times and he would give her vapes in exchange for sex acts.

Paola is charged with luring minors over the computer and rape.

