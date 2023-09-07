The accuracy of rain gauges and how you can join an observer network

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rain gauges come in all shapes and sizes, but which ones are the most accurate and used for official observations?

Airports are usually where official observations are recorded because of the automatic observing stations’ partnership with the FAA and the Department of Defense to get data near runways. The National Weather Service typically uses these sites for long-term climate records, but there are a lot of gaps to fill in, especially in rural areas.

That’s where manual observations with the National Weather Service’s cooperative observing program and CoCoRaHs come in.

“There still is nothing better than the human observer,” said Rick Krolak, observing program leader for the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

The co-op program was established in 1891 and is still going strong with more than 11,000 volunteers across the country recording daily temperature and precipitation data for the NWS.

160 co-op observers are across western and central North Dakota, but there are many more as a part of the CoCoRaHs program.

“It’s kind of like a miniature co-op network, kind of like the minor leagues of the co-op program,” said Krolak.

You can go to CoCoRaHs.org to join the network and get your own standardized, four-inch diameter manual gauge to use for your daily reports.

But why do some co-op sites use a larger gauge?

“Capacity. The only big difference between these two is, the eight-inch, you would think it catches more than the four-inch, but that’s not necessarily true. You put them side-by-side, they will catch the same amount of rain. This one, this outer cylinder will hold 11 inches when full, this one will hold 22 inches when full,” said Krolak.

These standardized rain gauges, with the inner cylinder and funnel removed, are also used to measure snow, and that snow can be melted inside to get a liquid content.

“They can go out and take snow samples, determine what the snowpack moisture is, and the snow cores, by just turning this upside down, catching a sample. Very lightweight,” said Krolak.

These gauges allow for precise rain reports down to the hundredth of an inch, whereas it can be hard to get an accurate measurement using an inexpensive rain gauge because some don’t have an enlarged scale on an inner cylinder. Additionally, their opening to catch the rain can be too small, resulting in a lot of raindrops hitting the lip and bouncing in, leading to a high reading.

“But for the National Weather Service, we try to keep apples to apples instead of apples and oranges, so we keep them as standard as we can,” said Krolak.

Rainfall can vary greatly over small distances, so the more observers the better!

Full Morse Code of Weather segment

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.