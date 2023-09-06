Women’s axe-throwing grows in Minot

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Axe-throwing continues to grow across America.

Research shows it’s already a $160 million industry and growing, according to IBISWorld research.

Your News Leader’s Crystal Kwaw looks specifically at the sport’s popularity with women.

For some Minoters, one of their favorite hobbies is throwing sharp objects at a wall with precision. Devin Banning, axe master at Up Your Axe and league coordinator, said when the women’s league started in October of 2022, they sold out within 72 hours. “We kind of realized, hey, we might have a thing on our hands, something that’s desired, something that women want to do,” said Banning. She said about 15 to 22 join the women’s rec league when the season opens. Cameon Eisenzimmer is part of multiple leagues, including the World Axe Throwing League, also known as WATL, which is co-ed, and the group tends to travel for competitions.

Women's axe throwing (KMOT)

Banning said WATL ranges from eight to 20 athletes, and she and Cameon are the only women in that league. “There’s not a lot of females, not only in Minot, but across the nation that throw axes,” said Eisenzimmer.

Eisenzimmer said some of the reasons are intimidation or the fear of being a cautionary tale. “They’ve seen the videos where somebody throws an axe; it bounces back or goes whooshing by their head,” said Eisenzimmer. She said accidents rarely happen though. With enough practice each throw sticks closer to bullseye. “For our couples league, oddly enough, it’s not super popular,” said Banning. She attributes it to people’s schedules. Eisenzimmer said farmers, nine-to-fivers, bank tellers, teachers and nurses have joined the world of axe throwing.

The women’s axe league will return in October.

Related content:

Women’s axe throwing league sign up

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.