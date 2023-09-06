Watford City Hotel remains a family business as parents sell to daughters

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - A long-standing hotel in Watford City has been owned and operated by one family for decades. As the owners look to retirement, some of their children are ready to take over. They say hospitality is in their blood.

Some may recognize the Roosevelt Inn and Suites by the statue of Theodore Roosevelt in the parking lot, but the hotel is also known for the Mulder family, who have run it since 1998. Marty and Crystal Mulder owned the Roosevelt and operated it with help from their five children, including Bethany Devlin and Lindsey Ybarra.

“I remember guests coming in and saying, ‘is your parent here?’ I’d be like ‘no, but I can help you.’ They looked at me like I was crazy,” said Devlin.

“I’m seven, but I can check you into your room,” said Ybarra.

On July 27, Devlin and Ybarra officially took over the Roosevelt Inn and Suites from their parents after graduating from college. They say their love of the community helped to keep this family-owned business running.

The Mulder family (KUMV)

“We choose to be here,” said Ybarra.

“It’s a great community. Watford knows how to get stuff done and work together,” said Devlin.

The hospitality business is second nature to the Mulder siblings, passed down from their parents. The Roosevelt Inn and Suites has been family-owned for 25 years, and with Devlin and Ybarra at the helm, it will stay that way for many years to come.

The Roosevelt Inn and Suites is not the only venture for the Mulder family. Marty and Crystal used to own the McKenzie Inn from 1987 to the early 2000′s. Ybarra also runs the Best Western Roosevelt Place in Bismarck.

