Towner nursery replanting trees for growth

TOWNER, N.D. (KMOT) – The time has come again for the replanting of trees from one field to another.

These meyer spruce were seeded two years ago in the spring.

Jeff Smette, nursery manager in Towner, said they do this to get optimal growth out of specific tree species over the long run.

He said the transplant process is riskiest when it’s hot and windy.

“If you recall, it was so hot in May, and we were doing our pine. We typically get a higher percent survival than we did this past year,” said Smette.

Delilah McBeth, seasonal worker for the forestry, said before the trees get replanted, they’re taken to the cooler to arrange them.

Then, on the field, she feeds them into the slots.

“It’s really wonderful when you see everything coming back up, and then when we do the harvest and all the people buy the trees,” said McBeth.

She said the replanting can get complicated depending on the length of the roots.

