Taylor trial now in the hands of jury

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The case of a 17-year-old boy charged with murder is now in the hands of the jury. Prosecutors and the defense presented closing arguments in the Jesse Taylor Jr. trial.

South Central District Judge James Hill ordered jurors to continue deliberations on Wednesday.

On the sixth day of Jesse Taylor Jr.’s trial, an ATF expert confirmed that the gun found in the Jaycee Centennial Park was the one that shot Maurice Thunder Shield.

“The bullets and the cartage cases were identified as being fired from this firearm,” said Sean Tokay, firearms and tool mark examiner for ATF.

The defense did not call any witnesses to the stand and both sides began closing arguments.

The state reiterated that video surveillance and witness testimony showed Thunder Shield and Taylor in an argument before the shooting. They say Taylor called Thunder Shield down from a balcony and shot him which indicates it was not self-defense since he was the aggressor.

“He drew that sig sauer nine-millimeter pistol, he pointed it. He shot it once. He shot it again, he shot it again, he shot it again, he shot it again. It wasn’t an accident, he did that on purpose,” said assistant Burleigh County state’s attorney Dennis Ingold.

The defense says Thunder Shield was the aggressor that night and continued to badger Taylor to the point where he became afraid and acted to protect himself.

“The only thing that makes sense is that Jesse did that because he felt he needed to. Because he was provoked into it, he felt that he needed to do that to defend himself. That’s what makes sense. Not that they randomly got in some argument,” said defense attorney Philip Becher.

The defense said Thunder Shield had drugs and alcohol in his system that evening and was acting erratic and aggressive.

“Maurice was continuing to come at Jesse on the lower level despite Jesse telling Maurice he didn’t want to fight and trying to remove himself from Maurice,” said Becher.

The state also worked to dispute Chrissy Reyes’ earlier testimony that she saw an object in Thunder Shield’s hand as he came down from the balcony.

They say Reyes admitted to picking up Taylor and driving to Warren, Minnesota but never mentioned anything about an object until trial.

“She admitted everything, she let them look at her. What’s the one thing? The one thing she left is her testimony at trial that Maurice had an object in his hands. That’s not supported by the evidence,” said Ingold.

The jury can decide on several options, they could find Taylor guilty of murder, manslaughter or negligent homicide, or they could choose to acquit him.

Taylor is also charged with aggravated assault for the bullet that struck another man’s leg that night.

If convicted of murder Taylor could face up to life in prison.

