Sports Spotlight: Tayla Andersen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many athletes first learn about a sport from their parents. While Tayla Andersen’s passion and affection for volleyball come from her mother, it’s her ability that sets her apart in the gym.

“I’ve been playing for as long as I can remember. My mom played and coached volleyball from before I was born so I’ve been in the gym for a while, and I think I’ve really grown a love for it over the past few years. It’s my favorite thing to do. It’s really the only thing I do. If I’m not playing it, I’m watching it. It’s just been a really big part of my life for a really long time,” said Tayla Andersen, Bismarck senior.

“She’s not only a threat on offense and defense, but she is a fun person to be around. She’s a fun person to coach. She is the most competitive person in our gym by far and along with that she has fun. She loves the sport of volleyball just like everybody else,” said Brianna Kline, Bismarck head coach.

Andersen has been playing for the Demons since she was a freshman. Now, as a senior outside hitter, Andersen’s role in the team is more important than ever before.

“She’s the most competitive kid we’ve got in the gym. She knows that what goes into practice is what carries over into a game. For her to be able to find the fun parts of practice but to also make it competitive, they look to her for that. And her experience… she’s been on the team for so long they look to her for ‘what do we do next?” said Kline.

When the team needs a side-out or a pick-me-up, Andersen is the one her teammates turn to. Though this can add a little more pressure, she’s more focused on just playing her game.

“I just hope to kind of keep a clear mind at all times just so I can do the best for myself and my team. I take on a really big role on the court, so I think it’s really important that I stay in a good mindset so that I can be there for my team and be there for my coaches and everybody else,” said Andersen.

Andersen led the Demons with 282 kills last season. After an impressive junior season averaging 15.6 kills per match, Andersen was just shy of being named to the All-State team.

“I think it just makes me want to be better. If what I’m putting out isn’t good enough, then I have to do more,” said Andersen.

“She’s got a really fiery spirit. She’s the one you want on your team and not necessarily on the other side of the court because she gets a look in her eye, and you know it’s about to go down. She’s always competitive, whether it’s at practice, in the weight room, in a game. She’s always looking to win,” said Raya Rood, Bismarck senior.

The Demons are 8-2 with a 7-match winning streak.

