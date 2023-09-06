Sports Spotlight: Tayla Andersen

Sports Spotlight: Tayla Andersen
Sports Spotlight: Tayla Andersen(KFYR-TV)
By JT Farabow
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many athletes first learn about a sport from their parents. While Tayla Andersen’s passion and affection for volleyball come from her mother, it’s her ability that sets her apart in the gym.

“I’ve been playing for as long as I can remember. My mom played and coached volleyball from before I was born so I’ve been in the gym for a while, and I think I’ve really grown a love for it over the past few years. It’s my favorite thing to do. It’s really the only thing I do. If I’m not playing it, I’m watching it. It’s just been a really big part of my life for a really long time,” said Tayla Andersen, Bismarck senior.

“She’s not only a threat on offense and defense, but she is a fun person to be around. She’s a fun person to coach. She is the most competitive person in our gym by far and along with that she has fun. She loves the sport of volleyball just like everybody else,” said Brianna Kline, Bismarck head coach.

Andersen has been playing for the Demons since she was a freshman. Now, as a senior outside hitter, Andersen’s role in the team is more important than ever before.

“She’s the most competitive kid we’ve got in the gym. She knows that what goes into practice is what carries over into a game. For her to be able to find the fun parts of practice but to also make it competitive, they look to her for that. And her experience… she’s been on the team for so long they look to her for ‘what do we do next?” said Kline.

When the team needs a side-out or a pick-me-up, Andersen is the one her teammates turn to. Though this can add a little more pressure, she’s more focused on just playing her game.

“I just hope to kind of keep a clear mind at all times just so I can do the best for myself and my team. I take on a really big role on the court, so I think it’s really important that I stay in a good mindset so that I can be there for my team and be there for my coaches and everybody else,” said Andersen.

Andersen led the Demons with 282 kills last season. After an impressive junior season averaging 15.6 kills per match, Andersen was just shy of being named to the All-State team.

“I think it just makes me want to be better. If what I’m putting out isn’t good enough, then I have to do more,” said Andersen.

“She’s got a really fiery spirit. She’s the one you want on your team and not necessarily on the other side of the court because she gets a look in her eye, and you know it’s about to go down. She’s always competitive, whether it’s at practice, in the weight room, in a game. She’s always looking to win,” said Raya Rood, Bismarck senior.

The Demons are 8-2 with a 7-match winning streak.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Two Oklahoma men dead in rollover near Williston
Burleigh County Facebook page announces death of commissioner
Burleigh County Commissioner Matthews dies
BPS Logo
Air quality prompts scheduling changes to BPS outdoor activities Tuesday
An early Monday morning fire destroyed the B-52 Roadhouse & Lanes in Harvey.
UPDATE: Fire destroys B-52 Roadhouse & Lanes in Harvey
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

Class-A & 9-Man Football Poll
Class-A & 9-Man Football Poll
Streaming twice daily on KFYR+. Watch on your favorite streaming platform.
Play of the Day: KFYR+ Sports - 9/06/2023
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 9/05/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 9/05/2023