Out of the Darkness having Community Walk for suicide awareness month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The non-profit Out of the Darkness is having a Community Walk this coming Sunday to raise awareness on suicide. They’ll also be visiting churches, schools and universities to give out preventative information.

In 2021, more than 48,000 Americans died by suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) launched the program Talk Away the Darkness this Spring to tell people the steps they can take to help prevent suicide.

Emily Schmid, AFSP committee chairwoman, had her own experience with mental health and suicide struggles. Now, she’s using her past to help her students.

“I’ve had students come to me and their parents, and I’m like, ‘Here are the resources that our school offers, here are the resources that the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention offer, and this is what we can do to help you.’ I’m just always so thankful that they come to me before anything else were to happen,” Schmid said.

Samantha Christopherson, AFSP executive director, said you need to consider someone’s words, behavior and mood if you think they might be having suicidal thoughts. Signs to look out for include, but aren’t limited to: joking about suicide or someone saying they feel hopeless; they could have started drinking more or have started giving away their prized possessions, or maybe they’ve lost interest in things they used to enjoy.

Christopherson said it’s important to reach out to someone if you’re seeing these signs and to ask them directly if they’ve been considering suicide or not. She said people worry this will make the problem worse, but in reality, it opens the door for conversation.

“If anyone is struggling with their mental health, please know that you are not alone, you have community and there are resources here,” Christopherson said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, you can call 988 or text “TALK” to 741741, and someone will be available to talk 24/7.

The Community Walk at the Bismarck Capitol Grounds this Sunday is completely free, and even if you haven’t had direct experience with suicide, you are welcome to attend and show your support.

