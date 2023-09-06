New Mandan High School starting to take shape

New Mandan High School under construction
New Mandan High School under construction
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - If you drive past the Mandan Walmart and Subaru, you’ll see the new high school is starting to take shape. The project costs around $90 million.

The roof is already on both academic wings, and the project is on schedule. The school is expected to have a certificate of occupancy by next August.

Right now the walls are going up to connect both wings of the campus to the common area. Their goal is to finish some of the projects before snow season starts.

“August first of 2022 we had one panel up at Lakewood Elementary. Fifty-five weeks later, we opened the whole building. Our key right now is we want to get the building up and enclosed before winter,” said Mike Bitz, superintendent.

Once it’s completed, the school will have a CTE center, two technical gyms and an 800-seat auditorium.

