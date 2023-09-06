N.D. nonprofits sue American white nationalist group

By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Human Rights Coalition and Immigrant Development Center are filing a civil lawsuit against the American white nationalist group, Patriot Front.

Federal court documents state the group is responsible for vandalizing buildings in Fargo with their logo and other graffiti.

One business was the International Market Plaza, which provides community and shop space for immigrants and new Americans. Owners of the plaza say after the group spray-painted their logo and designs on the building, many shoppers began to worry for their safety.

